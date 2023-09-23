Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Verstappen beats Piastri to Japanese GP pole
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Verstappen beats Piastri to Japanese GP pole

Verstappen beats Piastri to Japanese GP pole

Formula One F1 - Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan - September 23, 2023 Red Bull's Max Verstappen in action during qualifying REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou

23 Sep 2023 03:27PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SUZUKA, Japan : Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen put Red Bull on pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday with McLaren's Oscar Piastri joining the Dutch driver on the front row.

McLaren's Lando Norris qualified third with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc fourth.

Mexican Sergio Perez, Verstappen's closest title rival and team mate but a massive 151 points adrift after 15 of 22 rounds, qualified fifth.

Red Bull, whose run of 15 wins in a row ended in Singapore last weekend, are set to retain their constructors' title on Sunday but Verstappen will have to wait until at last the next race in Qatar to seal his third championship.

(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.