Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Verstappen beats the rain for record-equalling ninth win in a row
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Verstappen beats the rain for record-equalling ninth win in a row

Verstappen beats the rain for record-equalling ninth win in a row
Formula One F1 - Dutch Grand Prix - Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands - August 27, 2023 Red Bull's Max Verstappen after winning the Dutch Grand Prix REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Verstappen beats the rain for record-equalling ninth win in a row
Formula One F1 - Dutch Grand Prix - Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands - August 27, 2023 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the Dutch Grand Prix REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Verstappen beats the rain for record-equalling ninth win in a row
Formula One F1 - Dutch Grand Prix - Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands - August 27, 2023 Red Bull's Max Verstappen after crossing the line to win the Dutch Grand Prix REUTERS/Yves Herman
27 Aug 2023 11:40PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands : Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrated a record-equalling ninth successive Formula One victory on Sunday after winning a chaotic and rain-halted Dutch Grand Prix for the third year in a row.

The home triumph from pole position at a soggy Zandvoort equalled now-retired Sebastian Vettel's 2013 streak of success and was Red Bull's 14th consecutive triumph and 13th of the season.

The race started dry before sudden rain caused chaos at the end of lap one, with another dry period followed by a torrential downpour that brought out red flags on the 65th of 72 laps with cars skidding off.

Fernando Alonso finished second for Aston Martin after the eventual rolling re-start with Pierre Gasly third for Alpine as Sergio Perez, Verstappen's team mate and closest title rival, collected a five-second penalty and dropped to fourth.

(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.