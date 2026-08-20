Logo
Logo

Sport

Verstappen commits to Red Bull until end of 2030
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Verstappen commits to Red Bull until end of 2030

Verstappen commits to Red Bull until end of 2030
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Belgian Grand Prix - Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium - July 19, 2026 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates with a trophy on the podium after finishing third place in the Belgian Grand Prix REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki/File Photo
Verstappen commits to Red Bull until end of 2030
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Hungarian Grand Prix - Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary - July 26, 2026 Red Bull's Max Verstappen reacts after finishing second place in the Hungarian Grand Prix REUTERS/Marton Monus/File Photo
Verstappen commits to Red Bull until end of 2030
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Hungarian Grand Prix - Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary - July 26, 2026 Red Bull's Max Verstappen in action during the race REUTERS/Marton Monus/File Photo
20 Aug 2026 03:14PM (Updated: 20 Aug 2026 04:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands, Aug 20 : Max Verstappen signed a contract extension with Red Bull to the end of 2030 on Thursday, ending speculation about the four-time world champion's near-term Formula One future. 

The 28-year-old already had a contract to the end of 2028 but with break clauses offering a potential way out should the team fail to meet his expectations and provide a winning car.

Such performance-related clauses were believed to have been triggered this season, according to Dutch media reports. 

Red Bull lie fourth overall this season, and Verstappen sixth, 110 points behind Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli, after 11 races and ahead of his home grand prix this weekend.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

LINKED TO MERCEDES AND MCLAREN 

The Dutch driver had been linked in media reports to both McLaren, who have signed his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase from 2028 at the latest, and championship leaders Mercedes. 

"I am really pleased with the contract extension," Verstappen, who joined Red Bull's junior programme in 2014 and has won all his titles with the team, said in a team statement.

"We have the best people and I'm excited to keep working together with everyone to get back to the top again. This remains the ultimate goal that all of us have been working towards and will continue to pursue.

"I have always said it: The team is like a second family for me and I feel very at home ... to continue this journey with the same Team that I have been with my whole career is really special and something I have always wanted to do."

Team boss Laurent Mekies said very few partnerships in sport had achieved what Verstappen and Red Bull had, and the extension was rooted in trust.

"Since the very beginning, Max has embodied everything that makes Oracle Red Bull Racing special: uncompromising competitiveness, relentless determination and the courage to challenge convention," said the Frenchman.

"His impact on our team and on Red Bull's motorsport story has been transformational, and he has been fundamental to everything we have accomplished together.

"But we are not done yet. There are more races to win, more milestones to achieve and more history to write."  

(Additional reporting by Suramya Kaushik in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra and Alexander Smith)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement