Verstappen ends his F1 pole drought in Qatar

DOHA :Red Bull's Max Verstappen took a stunning first pole position in five months at the Qatar Grand Prix on Saturday while McLaren dealt Ferrari another blow in the Formula One constructors' title battle by qualifying ahead of their rivals.

The newly-crowned four-times world champion ended the session under investigation by stewards, however, after a near-miss with Mercedes' George Russell who qualified alongside on the front row.

Russell almost went into the rear of the slower Red Bull in an incident he described as 'super-dangerous' over the team radio.

McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri qualified third and fourth respectively after taking maximum points from the sprint to send the team 30 points clear.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start fifth with team mate Carlos Sainz seventh.

McLaren can clinch their first constructors' title in 26 years on Sunday, with one round to spare, if results go their way.

Verstappen secured his fourth successive world title in Las Vegas last Saturday and the Qatar pole was his first since Austria at the end of June and ninth of the year.

"That was amazing, the turnaround. Great job guys," Verstappen said over the radio.

"I didn't expect this, he added afterwards.

"We changed a bit on the car but I never thought it would make such a swing in performance, so that's promising. I hope it lasts tomorrow in the race.

"It just felt a lot more stable over one lap and that's exactly what we need."

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton qualified sixth for Mercedes with Fernando Alonso eighth for Aston Martin and Verstappen's struggling team mate Sergio Perez ninth.

Kevin Magnussen completed the top 10 on the grid for Haas, who are fighting a midfield battle for sixth place with Renault-owned Alpine and Red Bull's RB.