Verstappen hails most impressive season, if not the best

LAS VEGAS : Max Verstappen hailed 2024 as his most impressive Formula One season, if not the best, after winning his fourth successive title at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver told reporters he had not had the fastest car for 70 per cent of the season, unlike 2023 when he won 19 of 22 races in the most one-sided campaign in the history of the championship.

So far this year Verstappen has triumphed 'only' eight times in 22 and reaching double figures looks a stretch with two rounds to go and Mercedes, Ferrari and leaders McLaren all fighting for the top step of the podium.

"Last year I had a dominant car but I always felt that not everyone appreciated what we achieved as a team, winning 10 in a row," Verstappen said after finishing fifth in Saturday's race to take an unbeatable lead in the standings.

"Of course our car was dominant (last year) but it wasn't as dominant, I think, as people thought it was.

"That (2023) is for sure my best season. I will always look back at it, because even in places where maybe we didn't have the perfect set-up, we were still capable... our car was always quite strong, to win races.

"But I'm also very proud of this season because... for 70 per cent of the season we didn't have the fastest car, but actually we still extended our lead. So that is definitely something that I'm very proud of."

Verstappen started the campaign with seven pole positions in a row and won seven of the first 10 but then went on a streak of 10 winless races in a row.

The latter part of the season has been about defending the sizeable lead built up in the early months.

"Every championship has actually been very different in emotions," said Verstappen.

"It will never top the emotions of the first one because that is what you set out to do and that's your ultimate dream and goal to win one.

"But then you know, the season has been very different to the second one and last year's one. And that's, I think, very beautiful because if they're all fairly similar that's not as exciting.

"Honestly, when I crossed the line, I was just very relieved. I was like, it's over. It's been a tough run of races, and I'm very happy that it rained in Brazil," he added, referring to his standout win from 17th on the grid.

"To be honest with you, when I look back at this season, probably in 20 years’ time when I'm retired, Las Vegas ’24 as a race is not going to be in my top 10. But it's still very special to win it here."