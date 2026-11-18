Nov 17 : Max Verstappen can win the Las Vegas Grand Prix for the third time in four years this weekend as he battles George Russell to be best of the rest behind new champion Kimi Antonelli.

With both titles won by Mercedes and races to spare, the sport heads to the bright lights of 'Sin City' still with some unfinished business and much of the focus now on the battle for second place.

Red Bull's Verstappen currently fills the slot. The four-time champion is 17 points clear of Mercedes' Russell going into the final triple-header that takes the circus on successive weekends from Nevada to Qatar and then the December 6 finale at Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina.

Ferrari's seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton is a point behind Russell, with teammate Charles Leclerc a further 12 adrift and McLaren's 2025 world champion Lando Norris - winner of the most recent race in Brazil - three more behind and only 33 points separating second from sixth.

Verstappen is the form driver, the Dutch 29-year-old taking three wins from his last five races and finishing the last eight on the podium.

He has scored more points than anyone else over that period, and has a great record under the floodlights on the long haul down the Strip where he won in 2023 and last year. How much that counts in the new era remains to be seen, however.

"I have no idea because Vegas is so different and so difficult for everyone to understand," Verstappen said when asked if Red Bull would be the team to beat.

"Maybe the track will be a bit like Monza, where slipstreaming each other is quite good, quite beneficial. But the problem is that it's so cold over there that you get very different behaviour from every car. Some suddenly work extremely well on a track like that. We've seen it in the past.

"I have to say that it's normally not our best track because of that, but we'll see if we can get the tyres to work. That's the key."

RUSSELL WON FROM POLE IN 2024

The only other driver to win in Vegas since the Saturday night race returned in 2023 is Russell, who triumphed from pole position in 2024 and was second last year after both McLarens were disqualified.

Mercedes will have a turbo upgrade available to both drivers, but taking it would bring a grid penalty for Russell who has already exceeded his allowance for the season whereas Antonelli remains within his.

"We anticipate running it with Kimi, whilst with George our priority is protecting his grid position with the performance benefit likely too limited to justify taking a grid penalty," said team boss Toto Wolff.

Mercedes last finished one-two in the championship in 2020 with Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, now with Cadillac but the target of some speculation about his future in the seat, and the battle looks likely to go down to the wire.

"Our targets are clear: helping George finish as high as possible in the drivers' championship, ending the year with momentum, and continuing to unlock more performance from the car," said Wolff.

"There is more work to do on that front, and the final three races give us three more opportunities to learn and improve."