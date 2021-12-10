Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Verstappen lays down benchmark in opening practice ahead of title showdown
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Verstappen lays down benchmark in opening practice ahead of title showdown

Verstappen lays down benchmark in opening practice ahead of title showdown

Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - December 10, 2021 Red Bull's Max Verstappen during practice REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

10 Dec 2021 06:59PM (Updated: 10 Dec 2021 06:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Red Bull's Max Verstappen set the early pace ahead of his Formula One title showdown with Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton by going fastest in Friday's opening practice for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Dutchman lapped the revised 5.2-km long Yas Marina track in one minute, 25.009 seconds - 0.196 seconds quicker than the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas with Hamilton third.

Hamilton had initially set a lap that was less than half-a-tenth slower than Verstappen's benchmark and the pair looked set to end the first hour of practice neck and neck.

But that time was deleted as the Briton was found to have exceeded track limits, with the 36-year-old's next best effort - 0.346 seconds adrift of Verstappen - counting as his fastest of the session.

Verstappen and Hamilton head into Sunday's race, a winner-takes all showdown, absolutely level on points, with the Dutchman ahead 9-8 on wins.

Sunday evening could see either Verstappen celebrating a maiden title or Hamilton, already the most successful driver in Formula One history, moving into a league of his own with an unprecedented eighth.

(Reporting by Abhishek Takle; Editing by Rohith Nair)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us