Verstappen wins Azerbaijan GP as Ferrari suffer double blow
Formula One F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan - June 12, 2022 Red Bull's Max Verstappen crosses the line to win the race REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/Pool
Formula One F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan - June 12, 2022 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the race REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Formula One F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan - June 12, 2022 Red Bull's Max Verstappen leads ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez during the race REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
12 Jun 2022 08:45PM (Updated: 12 Jun 2022 08:45PM)
BAKU : Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in a Red Bull one-two on Sunday as Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc retired from the lead with an engine problem.

Mexican Sergio Perez, winner of the previous race in Monaco, was second on the streets of Baku with Britain's George Russell completing the podium for Mercedes.

Verstappen's victory made up for the agony of last year, with the young Dutchman denied the win then by a tyre blowout five laps from the end. He was the sixth different winner in six races in Baku.

Source: Reuters

