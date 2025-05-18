Verstappen makes it four wins in a row at Imola

IMOLA, Italy :Max Verstappen celebrated Red Bull's 400th Formula One race with a fourth win in a row at Imola on Sunday as Lando Norris finished second and cut McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri's championship lead to 13 points.

Red Bull's four-times world champion seized the lead from polesitter Piastri on the opening lap and stayed in front after a late safety car bunched up the field and threw the win into jeopardy.

Norris, on fresher tyres, passed Piastri seven laps from the end to snuff out any lingering hope of the Australian taking his fourth win in a row for the season. Lewis Hamilton was fourth in his first race in Italy for Ferrari.

The win was Verstappen's second of the campaign and fourth at Imola after victories in 2021, 2022 and 2024. There was no race in 2023 due to flooding.