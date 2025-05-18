Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Verstappen makes it four wins in a row at Imola
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Verstappen makes it four wins in a row at Imola

Verstappen makes it four wins in a row at Imola
Formula One F1 - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy - May 18, 2025 Red Bull's Max Verstappen passes the chequered flag to win the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Pool via REUTERS/Luca Bruno
Verstappen makes it four wins in a row at Imola
Formula One F1 - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy - May 18, 2025 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki
Verstappen makes it four wins in a row at Imola
Formula One F1 - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy - May 18, 2025 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning Emilia Romagna Grand Prix with second placed McLaren's Lando Norris and third placed McLaren's Oscar Piastri REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki
Verstappen makes it four wins in a row at Imola
Formula One F1 - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy - May 17, 2025 Red Bull's Max Verstappen during qualifying REUTERS/Florion Goga
Verstappen makes it four wins in a row at Imola
Formula One F1 - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy - May 18, 2025 McLaren's Oscar Piastri after finishing third place in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki
18 May 2025 10:50PM (Updated: 18 May 2025 10:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

IMOLA, Italy :Max Verstappen celebrated Red Bull's 400th Formula One race with a fourth win in a row at Imola on Sunday as Lando Norris finished second and cut McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri's championship lead to 13 points.

Red Bull's four-times world champion seized the lead from polesitter Piastri on the opening lap and stayed in front after a late safety car bunched up the field and threw the win into jeopardy.

Norris, on fresher tyres, passed Piastri seven laps from the end to snuff out any lingering hope of the Australian taking his fourth win in a row for the season. Lewis Hamilton was fourth in his first race in Italy for Ferrari.

The win was Verstappen's second of the campaign and fourth at Imola after victories in 2021, 2022 and 2024. There was no race in 2023 due to flooding.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement