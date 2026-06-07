Verstappen out after one lap of Monaco Grand Prix

MONACO, June 7 : Four-time world champion Max Verstappen's Monaco Grand Prix lasted one slow lap as the Red Bull driver retired with a power unit problem on Sunday.

The Dutchman produced a brilliant qualifying session on Saturday to line up alongside Mercedes pole setter Kimi Antonelli on the grid, but as the red lights went out at the start his car remained stationary.

Verstappen did manage to get away but limped around the circuit at slow speed before his team told him to "bring it home" and he returned to the garage.

"The formation lap wasn't going very well, after that the pre-start was terrible, there was no consistency and then the engine just dropped dead," he told Sky Sports.

"I only got a little bit of power back after the first corner. Engine sounded really awful, couldn't go full throttle so we brought it back."

It continued a miserable season for Verstappen, who has voiced his disapproval of the new hybrid engine regulations and has even threatened to quit the sport.