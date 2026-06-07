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Verstappen out after one lap of Monaco Grand Prix
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Verstappen out after one lap of Monaco Grand Prix

Verstappen out after one lap of Monaco Grand Prix
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monaco - June 7, 2026 Red Bull's Max Verstappen looks dejected after he retires from the race REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool
Verstappen out after one lap of Monaco Grand Prix
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monaco - June 7, 2026 Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the pit lane before the race REUTERS/Manon Cruz
07 Jun 2026 09:37PM
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MONACO, June 7 : Four-time world champion Max Verstappen's Monaco Grand Prix lasted one slow lap as the Red Bull driver retired with a power unit problem on Sunday.

The Dutchman produced a brilliant qualifying session on Saturday to line up alongside Mercedes pole setter Kimi Antonelli on the grid, but as the red lights went out at the start his car remained stationary.

Verstappen did manage to get away but limped around the circuit at slow speed before his team told him to "bring it home" and he returned to the garage.

"The formation lap wasn't going very well, after that the pre-start was terrible, there was no consistency and then the engine just dropped dead," he told Sky Sports.

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"I only got a little bit of power back after the first corner. Engine sounded really awful, couldn't go full throttle so we brought it back."

It continued a miserable season for Verstappen, who has voiced his disapproval of the new hybrid engine regulations and has even threatened to quit the sport.

Source: Reuters
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