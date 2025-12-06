Logo
Verstappen on pole for F1's Abu Dhabi title-decider
Verstappen on pole for F1's Abu Dhabi title-decider

Verstappen on pole for F1's Abu Dhabi title-decider

Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - December 6, 2025 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after qualifying in pole position REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki

06 Dec 2025 11:07PM (Updated: 06 Dec 2025 11:09PM)
ABU DHABI, Dec 6 : Max Verstappen took pole position for the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday with McLaren's Formula One leader Lando Norris alongside on the front row and Oscar Piastri qualifying third.

In a shrewd tactical move by Red Bull, four times world champion Verstappen was given an aerodynamic tow behind teammate Yuki Tsunoda, who will start 10th, to lap 0.201 seconds faster than Norris.

Norris leads Verstappen by 12 points, and teammate Piastri by a further four, and will be champion if he finishes on the podium in Sunday's race at Yas Marina.

Source: Reuters
