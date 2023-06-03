Logo
Verstappen on pole for Spanish Grand Prix
Formula One F1 - Spanish Grand Prix - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain - June 3, 2023 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after qualifying in pole position REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Formula One F1 - Spanish Grand Prix - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain - June 3, 2023 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after qualifying in pole position REUTERS/Nacho Doce
03 Jun 2023 11:25PM
Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen produced a mighty qualifying lap to take pole position for the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz joining him on the front row.

McLaren's Lando Norris qualified third in a dramatic session with Alpine's Pierre Gasly fourth but under investigation for two counts of suspected impeding.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez, Verstappen's closest title rival but 39 points behind after six races, qualified only 11th while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start a shock 19th on the grid.

Source: Reuters

