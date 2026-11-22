LAS VEGAS, Nov 21 : Red Bull's Max Verstappen laughed at George Russell's misfortune on Saturday after the Dutchman won the Las Vegas Grand Prix while his Mercedes rival went into the barriers and finished ninth.

Russell had challenged Verstappen for the lead but ended up fighting to salvage something after the late drama in a chaotic Formula One race of slipstreaming and nose-to-tail action.

The pair, who are vying for the runners-up spot in the drivers' standings behind Mercedes' new champion Kimi Antonelli, have clashed repeatedly over the years, on and off track.

They made contact in final practice in Las Vegas that landed Verstappen with a stewards' warning, while Russell accused the Dutchman on Friday of trying to "screw me over" and vowed to stand up to him.

"He speaks a lot next to the track," Verstappen told the post-race press conference of Russell. "It doesn't really bother me because he's so far below my level that it doesn't really make any sense for me to try and challenge that.

"And today karma is a bitch. It was honestly fantastic when I looked in my mirror and I saw what was happening.

"So I was like 'fantastic. My day's only getting better'."

Canada's 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve, a pundit for Sky Sports television, winced at the comments.

"The comments are there to hurt, to put in his terms George in place," he said. "From the outside you just have to laugh and find the fun in the words that are being used."

(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London; Editing by Peter Rutherford)