Sport

Verstappen says he can be pleased with second on a learning day
Formula One F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan - April 30, 2023 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates with the trophy on the podium after finishing second in the race REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

01 May 2023 02:06AM (Updated: 01 May 2023 03:18AM)
Double Formula One world champion Max Verstappen found the silver lining in finishing second to Red Bull team mate Sergio Perez in Azerbaijan on Sunday (Apr 30).

The team's third one-two finish in four races this season left Verstappen six points clear of the Mexican in a two-horse title battle.

The Dutch driver started on the front row in Baku, taking the lead from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc on lap four but pitting just before the safety car was deployed.

Perez, yet to pit and able to do so without losing position, made the most of his good fortune.

Verstappen said he had been experimenting all race with steering wheel settings, looking for a better balance in the car.

"I actually think that I found a good compromise towards the end of the race because I think my last 10 laps were a lot stronger. And I felt a lot happier with the car, how everything was behaving," he told reporters.

"So I think all in all, I can be quite pleased with second," added last year's race winner.

"I mean, of course you always want to win, right? But I think sometimes you need these kinds of weekends to learn and have a better understanding of the car, of what the car needs to go faster.

"And sometimes on the street circuit like this, it really comes out. Sometimes these kinds of things might get a bit masked on a normal track because of downforce and just the general behaviour of a car.

"So, maybe this was a good day, you know, to go forward."

Source: Reuters

