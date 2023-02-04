Logo
Sport

Verstappen says Marko confused motorhome with private jet
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - November 17, 2022 Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko arrives ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - November 20, 2022 Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, Max Verstappen and advisor Helmut Marko pose for a photograph after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
04 Feb 2023 04:10AM (Updated: 04 Feb 2023 04:10AM)
NEW YORK : Double Formula One world champion Max Verstappen said Red Bull motorsport head Helmut Marko had confused a motorhome with a plane after erroneous reports that the Dutch driver was installing a race simulator on his private jet.

Speaking to reporters after his team's livery launch in New York on Friday, the 25-year-old smiled when asked about the stories.

Verstappen said he had been talking to Austrian Marko last year about the new motorhome he was building for use at the European rounds.

"I said I will install one (a simulator rig) there because I just can keep on driving when I'm back in the evening because I like it. It's my hobby in a way. It just keeps you sharp as well," he said.

"I think he misunderstood and he said plane. So no, I'm not installing one in my plane. I think that would be a bit absurd."

Marko was widely quoted on websites this month as telling Germany's Sport1 television that Verstappen "had his plane converted so that he can fly a simulator in the air in the future".

The story emerged after keen simulator racer Verstappen took part in a virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans and was furious when server problems left him disconnected, calling it a "clown show".

Source: Reuters

