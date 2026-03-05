Verstappen says too late to change tack on new F1 era

MELBOURNE, March 5 : Four-times Formula One champion Max Verstappen is no fan of F1's technical reset but believes it is here to stay.

During off-season testing, the Red Bull driver was critical of the more electrified engines, which put more onus on drivers to be tactical with energy deployment and regeneration, describing it as "Formula E on steroids" and "anti-racing".

Other drivers have also expressed concern in the lead-up to Sunday's season-opening Australian Grand Prix where they will contend with the changes under race conditions for the first time.

Williams' Carlos Sainz told reporters at Albert Park that the governing FIA needed to listen to driver feedback and be flexible to tweak the regulations from race to race.

Verstappen said it was a "bit late" for that.

"Everything, the amount of money that has been invested as well into these regulations, it will be around for a while," he told reporters.

"Suddenly, now things are raised, it's a bit late."

Verstappen, however, gave a glowing review of Red Bull's RB22 cars which will race with their own engine for the first time in Australia.

"I was really positively surprised with how basically everything felt," he said.

"Also, the rule changes have been really complex for everyone, but in terms of the feeling in the car, the driving experience between the engine and the car was good."

Mercedes and Ferrari appeared to have the edge over rivals in winter testing, and Verstappen acknowledged that Red Bull was unlikely to be the fastest team.

"Looking on the performance side of things, I think we want to be a little bit faster," he said.

"And naturally, I think everyone always wants to be faster, but from the things we learned in Bahrain (testing), at least we're not the quickest."