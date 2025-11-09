Logo
Verstappen to start from pitlane in Sao Paulo
Verstappen to start from pitlane in Sao Paulo

Formula One F1 - Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 9, 2025 Red Bull's Max Verstappen arrives ahead of the race REUTERS/Jean Carniel

09 Nov 2025 10:27PM
SAO PAULO :Formula One world champion Max Verstappen will start Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix from the pitlane after Red Bull changed the engine, power unit components and setup of his car overnight.

The Dutch driver, third in the championship but 39 points behind McLaren's Lando Norris with four races and a sprint remaining, had qualified 16th for the race at Interlagos.

Verstappen, who won last year in Brazil from 17th on the grid, wrote off his championship chances after qualifying but will be planning to come through the field regardless.

Norris will start on pole with teammate and closest rival Oscar Piastri lining up fourth.

Source: Reuters
