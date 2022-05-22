Verstappen takes F1 lead with win in Spain, agony for Leclerc

Logo
Formula One F1 - Spanish Grand Prix - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain - May 22, 2022 Red Bull's Max Verstappen crosses the line to win the race Pool via REUTERS/Manu Fernandez
Formula One F1 - Spanish Grand Prix - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain - May 22, 2022 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates with Helmut Marko after winning the race REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Formula One F1 - Spanish Grand Prix - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain - May 22, 2022 Mercedes' George Russell celebrates after finishing third REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Formula One F1 - Spanish Grand Prix - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain - May 22, 2022 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc after retiring from the race REUTERS/Albert Gea
22 May 2022 11:09PM (Updated: 22 May 2022 11:09PM)
BARCELONA : Formula One world champion Max Verstappen won the Spanish Grand Prix in a Red Bull one-two and seized the overall lead in the standings on an agonising Sunday for Ferrari's luckless Charles Leclerc.

The win ahead of Mexican team mate Sergio Perez completed a hat-trick for Verstappen, his third in a row after Imola and Miami, and sent the Dutch driver six points clear of Leclerc after six races.

Britain's George Russell finished third for a revived Mercedes with Perez taking the fastest lap bonus point.

Source: Reuters

