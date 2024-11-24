Verstappen takes his fourth F1 title in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS : Red Bull's Max Verstappen clinched the Formula One world championship for the fourth time, and fourth year in a row, after finishing fifth in the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday.

With two rounds to spare, the 27-year-old Dutch driver took an unbeatable lead over McLaren's Lando Norris in the championship.

George Russell won the night race from pole position in a Mercedes one-two finish with team mate Lewis Hamilton, who started 10th.

