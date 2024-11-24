Logo
Verstappen takes his fourth F1 title in Las Vegas
Sport

Verstappen takes his fourth F1 title in Las Vegas

Verstappen takes his fourth F1 title in Las Vegas
Formula One F1 - Las Vegas Grand Prix - Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States - November 23, 2024 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the 2024 F1 world championship title REUTERS/Mike Blake
Verstappen takes his fourth F1 title in Las Vegas
Formula One F1 - Las Vegas Grand Prix - Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States - November 23, 2024 Red Bull's Max Verstappen in action during the race REUTERS/Mike Blake
24 Nov 2024 03:33PM (Updated: 24 Nov 2024 03:43PM)
LAS VEGAS : Red Bull's Max Verstappen clinched the Formula One world championship for the fourth time, and fourth year in a row, after finishing fifth in the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday.

With two rounds to spare, the 27-year-old Dutch driver took an unbeatable lead over McLaren's Lando Norris in the championship.

George Russell won the night race from pole position in a Mercedes one-two finish with team mate Lewis Hamilton, who started 10th.

(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

