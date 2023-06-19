Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Verstappen takes Red Bull's 100th win in Formula One
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Verstappen takes Red Bull's 100th win in Formula One

Verstappen takes Red Bull's 100th win in Formula One
Formula One F1 - Canadian Grand Prix - Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada - June 18, 2023 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates with a trophy on the podium after winning the race REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Verstappen takes Red Bull's 100th win in Formula One
Formula One F1 - Canadian Grand Prix - Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada - June 18, 2023 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the race alongside second placed Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and third placed Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Verstappen takes Red Bull's 100th win in Formula One
Formula One F1 - Canadian Grand Prix - Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada - June 18, 2023 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the race REUTERS/Evan Buhler
Verstappen takes Red Bull's 100th win in Formula One
Formula One F1 - Canadian Grand Prix - Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada - June 18, 2023 Red Bull's Max Verstappen takes the chequered flag to win the race Pool via REUTERS/Timothy A. Clary
Verstappen takes Red Bull's 100th win in Formula One
Formula One F1 - Canadian Grand Prix - Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada - June 18, 2023 Red Bull's Max Verstappen pulls on his helmet before the start of the race Pool via REUTERS/Timothy A. Clary
19 Jun 2023 03:51AM (Updated: 19 Jun 2023 04:06AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MONTREAL: Max Verstappen won the Canadian Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday (Jun 18) to stretch his Formula One championship lead and take Red Bull's milestone 100th victory.

The Dutch 25-year-old led every lap as he took his career tally to 41 wins, stepping up alongside Brazil's late triple champion Ayrton Senna in the record books.

Fernando Alonso finished second for Aston Martin at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, the Spaniard's sixth podium in eight races, with Britain's seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton third for Mercedes.

Red Bull have won every race so far this season and Canada was double world champion Verstappen's sixth of the campaign and fourth in a row.

Verstappen's team mate and closest rival Sergio Perez finished sixth but took a bonus point for fastest lap.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Formula One

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.