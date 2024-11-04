Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Verstappen takes stunning Sao Paulo win from 17th on the grid
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Verstappen takes stunning Sao Paulo win from 17th on the grid

Verstappen takes stunning Sao Paulo win from 17th on the grid

Formula One F1 - Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 3, 2024 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates winning the Sao Paulo Grand Prix REUTERS/Carla Carniel

04 Nov 2024 02:14AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAO PAULO : Red Bull's Max Verstappen dealt Lando Norris a shattering blow in their Formula One title battle by winning a wet and chaotic Sao Paulo Grand Prix from 17th on the grid on Sunday while the McLaren driver plunged from pole position to sixth.

The runaway victory at Interlagos, in a crash-strewn race halted after 33 laps and re-started, lifted Verstappen 62 points clear with three rounds remaining and a fourth title within reach. It also ended a 10-race losing streak for the 27-year-old Dutch driver dating back to Spain in June.

Amid the mayhem, struggling Renault-owned Alpine took a stunning points bonanza with Esteban Ocon second and Pierre Gasly third - rocketing the team from ninth to sixth in the standings.

To add to the pain for Norris, the Briton finished under investigation for a procedural infringement at the initial aborted start.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement