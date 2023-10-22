Logo
Verstappen wins Austin sprint race
Verstappen wins Austin sprint race

Formula One F1 - United States Grand Prix - Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, U.S. - October 21, 2023 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the sprint race REUTERS/Brian Snyder

22 Oct 2023 06:51AM
AUSTIN, Texas : Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen saw off old rival Lewis Hamilton to win a U.S. Grand Prix sprint race from pole position on Saturday.

The Dutch driver finished nearly 10 seconds ahead of Mercedes' seven-times world champion, who threatened early on but then dropped back, in the 19-lap race at Austin's Circuit of the Americas.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took third after being passed by Hamilton at the start.

The main grand prix at the Texas track is on Sunday with Leclerc starting on pole position and Verstappen sixth on the grid.

Dominant Red Bull and Verstappen have already secured both the constructors' and drivers' world championships.

Source: Reuters

