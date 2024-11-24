Verstappen wins fourth consecutive Formula 1 world title

LAS VEGAS: Max Verstappen claimed a fourth consecutive Formula 1 world title under the lights of the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday (Nov 23) and was immediately hailed as "amongst the greats".

The 27-year-old Dutchman came home in fifth place in a race won by George Russell of Mercedes as he became just the sixth man after Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, Juan Manuel Fangio, Sebastian Vettel and Alain Prost to claim four championships.

Driving with calm acumen in the gambling capital of America, Verstappen finished just ahead of his friend and rival Lando Norris of McLaren to take the title.

His calm drive in defence of his crown overshadowed a perfect night for Russell who claimed his second win of the season.

Russell finished 7.313 seconds clear of seven-time champion Hamilton, who had started from 10th on the grid, with Carlos Sainz finishing third ahead of Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc, Verstappen and Norris, who was 43 seconds ahead of McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri.

Nico Hulkenberg was eighth for Haas ahead of RB's Yuki Tsunoda and Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull.

Norris, who needed to outscore Verstappen by three points to keep his title hopes alive, took an extra point for fastest lap, but his challenge was over.

Seven wins in the opening ten races launched Verstappen to this success, but he needed to overcome a mid-season run of ten without a win before victory in a rain-hit race in Brazil set up his fourth title.