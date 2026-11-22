LAS VEGAS, Nov 21 : Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Las Vegas Grand Prix for the third time in four years on Saturday while his Mercedes rival George Russell hit the barriers three laps from the end and finished ninth.

In a race where the lead swung back and forth under the floodlights and the top drivers raced nose-to-tail over the 50 laps, McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finished second and third.

Mercedes have already won both titles, with 20-year-old Italian Kimi Antonelli this month becoming the youngest ever Formula One world champion, while Verstappen and Russell are scrapping to end the season as overall runner-up.

Ferrari teammates Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc collided, and both collected 10-second penalties for separate incidents.

(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Peter Rutherford)