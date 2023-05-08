Logo
Verstappen wins in Miami from ninth on the grid
Sport

Verstappen wins in Miami from ninth on the grid

08 May 2023 05:13AM (Updated: 08 May 2023 05:21AM)
MIAMI: Max Verstappen won the Miami Grand Prix from ninth on the starting grid, with the fastest lap, on Sunday to extend his Formula One championship lead over Red Bull team mate Sergio Perez.

Red Bull's fourth one-two finish in five races dealt a blow to Mexican Perez's hopes of wresting the overall lead from the double world champion in Miami after securing pole position on Saturday.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso finished a distant third, for the fourth time this season, after starting on the front row.

Source: Reuters

