Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Verstappen wins season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Verstappen wins season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Verstappen wins season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - November 20, 2022 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Verstappen wins season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - November 20, 2022 Red Bull's Max Verstappen in action at the start of the race REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Verstappen wins season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - November 20, 2022 Red Bull's Max Verstappen makes a pit stop during the race Pool via REUTERS/Kamran Jebreili
Verstappen wins season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - November 20, 2022 Red Bull's Max Verstappen in action as he leads at the start of the race REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
20 Nov 2022 10:53PM (Updated: 20 Nov 2022 11:29PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ABU DHABI: Double world champion Max Verstappen signed off on a dominant 2022 Formula One campaign with a record-extending 15th win of the year in Sunday’s (Nov 20) season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as Charles Leclerc secured second in the overall standings.

The Dutchman, who wrapped up the title last month in Japan with four races to spare, was unchallenged as he led from pole position to chequered flag.

He crossed the line 8.7 seconds ahead of Leclerc, who having made just one stop, held on to second ahead of Verstappen’s two-stopping team mate Sergio Perez to edge him in their battle for second. 

The pair had gone into the race level on points with Leclerc ahead on a countback of wins.

Sunday’s victory was the 35th of Verstappen’s career and second in a row at the Yas Marina track.

However, unlike last season, it was straightforward and without controversy.

Carlos Sainz was fourth for Ferrari ahead of Mercedes racer George Russell, who served a five-second time penalty for an unsafe release from his pitstop.

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton had his hopes of keeping intact his record of winning a race every season dashed by a hydraulics failure.

The Briton pulled in to the pits to retire on the 55th of the race’s 58 laps.

Sebastian Vettel scored the final point in 10th on what has been an emotional swansong weekend for the Aston Martin driver.

The German raced hard from his ninth-place grid spot but a long first stint compromised him and dropped him down the field.

He signed off with some tyre smoking donuts on the start-finish straight.

Daniel Ricciardo took points in his last race for McLaren with a ninth-place finish.

Fernando Alonso, replacing Vettel at Aston Martin next year, failed to finish his last race for Alpine.

Mick Schumacher, out of a drive next season after being replaced by Nico Hulkenberg at Haas, finished 16th ahead of team mate Kevin Magnussen.

He survived contact with Williams driver Nicholas Latifi that tipped both cars into a synchronised spin.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Formula One

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.