Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Verstappen wins in Spain to continue Red Bull sweep
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Verstappen wins in Spain to continue Red Bull sweep

Verstappen wins in Spain to continue Red Bull sweep
Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the Spanish Grand Prix on Jun 4, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/Albert Gea)
Verstappen wins in Spain to continue Red Bull sweep
Red Bull's Max Verstappen in action during the race. (Photo: Reuters/Nacho Doce)
04 Jun 2023 10:41PM (Updated: 04 Jun 2023 10:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Max Verstappen won the Spanish Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday (Jun 4) to stretch his Formula One championship lead to 53 points and continue Red Bull's sweep of the season with the team's seventh success in as many races.

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton finished a distant second for Mercedes with team mate George Russell completing the podium on a cloudy but dry afternoon at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez, Verstappen's closest championship rival, finished fourth after starting 11th.

The win was Verstappen's fifth of the season, third in a row and the double world champion's 40th in Formula One. The Dutch 25-year-old also secured a bonus point for fastest lap.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

Max Verstappen Formula 1 Spain

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.