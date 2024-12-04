Verstappen's Dutch GP to drop off F1 calendar after 2026

ABU DHABI :Quadruple world champion Max Verstappen's home Dutch Grand Prix will drop off the calendar after 2026, Formula One announced on Wednesday.

A one-year extension has been agreed with the local promoter for 2026, with the race at Zandvoort to be held in the sprint format for the first time, the Liberty Media-owned sport said in a statement.

The seaside race at an 'old school' circuit has become a raucous sold-out party for Verstappen's Orange Army of fans accustomed to cheering the Red Bull driver on to yet another victory.

Verstappen, who secured his fourth successive title in Las Vegas last month, was beaten into second place at Zandvoort this year by McLaren's Lando Norris.

That was the first time since the race returned to the calendar in 2021, after a 36-year absence, that Verstappen had not triumphed at Zandvoort.

"I am incredibly grateful for the work that the team at the Dutch Grand Prix have done in recent years," said Formula One Chief Executive Stefano Domenicali, who said the race had raised the bar in Europe for spectacle and entertainment.

"All parties positively collaborated to find a solution to extend the race, with many options, including alternation or annual events on the table, and we respect the decision from the promoter to finish its amazing run in 2026."

Dutch Grand Prix director Robert van Overdijk said the race had been a huge success.

"We are a privately owned and operated business, and we must balance the opportunities presented by continuing to host the event, against other risks and responsibilities," he added.

"We have decided to go out on a high with two more incredible Dutch grands prix in 2025 and 2026. We wanted to take this step while our event is adored and supported by passionate fans, residents, and the Formula One community."

The Formula One calendar is already at a record 24 races and Domenicali has spoken of some European races alternating to allow others to come in.

Formula One is keen to include an African round while both Germany and France are currently absent. The Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, Belgian Grand Prix at Spa and Imola in Italy are all seen as candidates for rotation from 2026.

The Formula One season ends in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.