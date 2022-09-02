Logo
Vertonghen moves from Benfica to Anderlecht
Soccer Football - Primeira Liga - Benfica v Tondela - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - August 29, 2021 Benfica's Jan Vertonghen celebrates their second goal, scored by Gilberto REUTERS/Pedro Nunes/Files

02 Sep 2022 08:42PM (Updated: 02 Sep 2022 08:42PM)
Belgium's most capped international Jan Vertonghen returned home on Friday, signing a two-year deal with Anderlecht, the club announced.

Vertonghen has 139 caps for Belgium but has never competed in the Belgian league, having signed for Ajax Amsterdam in the Netherlands as a teenager and then playing over 300 games at Tottenham Hotspur before spending the last two season at Benfica in Portugal.

The move allows the 35-year-old central defender to continue to play regularly and keep up his place in the Belgian national team, who are headed to the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

