Vertonghen moves from Benfica to Anderlecht

Belgium's most capped international Jan Vertonghen returned home on Friday, signing a two-year deal with Anderlecht, the club announced.

Vertonghen has 139 caps for Belgium but has never competed in the Belgian league, having signed for Ajax Amsterdam in the Netherlands as a teenager and then playing over 300 games at Tottenham Hotspur before spending the last two season at Benfica in Portugal.

The move allows the 35-year-old central defender to continue to play regularly and keep up his place in the Belgian national team, who are headed to the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

