Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Veteran Djokovic overcomes Shelton to reach US Open final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Veteran Djokovic overcomes Shelton to reach US Open final

Veteran Djokovic overcomes Shelton to reach US Open final
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 8, 2023 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his semi final match against Ben Shelton of the U.S. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Veteran Djokovic overcomes Shelton to reach US Open final
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 8, 2023 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his semi final match against Ben Shelton of the U.S. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Veteran Djokovic overcomes Shelton to reach US Open final
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 8, 2023 Ben Shelton of the U.S. in action during his semi final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Mike Segar
Veteran Djokovic overcomes Shelton to reach US Open final
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 8, 2023 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his semi final match against Ben Shelton of the U.S. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Veteran Djokovic overcomes Shelton to reach US Open final
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 8, 2023 Serbia's Novak Djokovic shakes hands with Ben Shelton of the U.S. after winning his semi final match REUTERS/Mike Segar
09 Sep 2023 06:11AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK : Novak Djokovic used his experience to overcome American Ben Shelton as the Serbian battled past his 20-year-old challenger 6-3 6-2 7-6(4) to reach his 10th U.S. Open final on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.

Shelton had flummoxed opponents in New York with his big serve but the 36-year-old second seed Djokovic was able to harness his experience to neutralise a third-set surge from the young American.

He next faces the winner of a match between top seed and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and third seed Daniil Medvedev.

Already assured of returning to the top of the world rankings when they are updated after the tournament, Djokovic will continue the hunt for his 24th Grand Slam title to match Margaret Court's all-time singles record on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.