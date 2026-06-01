Veteran Dzeko the talisman for Bosnia's new generation

June 1, : Edin Dzeko was already establishing himself as one of Europe's most lethal strikers before Kerim Alajbegovic was even born, but the cross-generational talents will join forces to fuel Bosnia & Herzegovina's hopes at this year's World Cup.

The 40-year-old Dzeko is one of only two remaining players from Bosnia's debut World Cup appearance in 2014 and will be captain and father figure to a youthful squad who are being tipped to make a big impression at the tournament.

Alajbegovic, 18, meanwhile has emerged as the new poster boy for Bosnian football and after a standout season for Red Bull Salzburg has signed a five-year contract with Bayer Leverkusen.

While different in style - towering Dzeko, the archetypal target man with a deft touch and Alajbegovic a nimble and creative left winger - the chemistry between the duo was a factor in Sergej Barbarez's side's qualifying campaign.

It was Alajbegovic's corner which was headed in by Dzeko for Bosnia's equaliser against Wales in the playoff semi-final before Alajbegovic calmly slotted in the decisive penalty in the shoot-out.

Alajbegovic also scored in the penalty shoot-out victory over Italy that secured Bosnia their place in the finals, as did PSV Eindhoven's highly-rated 21-year-old playmaker Esmir Bajraktarevic.

There is genuine excitement about the new wave of Bosnian talent - but in Dzeko they have an old master whose vast experience will be crucial as Bosnia attempt to qualify from a group containing Canada, Switzerland and Qatar.

Only once previously has an outfield player appeared at a World Cup finals past his 40th birthday - Cameroon striker Roger Milla in the United States in 1994.

Dzeko, Bosnia's all-time leading goalscorer with 73 goals in 148 appearances, is set to add his name to that elite group which by the end of the tournament could also include Croatia's Luka Modric and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo.

While that will be another notch in the career of a player still banging in the goals for Schalke, Dzeko says leading the country's new brigade is motivation in itself.

"I'm happy that I could help the youngsters go to the World Cup, it's great for them and they have a great future," he said. "Those last two games, against Wales and Italy, it will change their lives for sure. They may not know, but it will.

"If you asked me like 10 years ago if I was still playing at 40, I would have said no. But I am still feeling good and, more importantly, I still feel I can help the team.

"I am happy because I am the captain of this great generation."