Veteran Monfils defies age to book spot in Auckland final

Former world number six Gael Monfils clinched a 7-6(5) 6-4 win over Nishesh Basavareddy in the Auckland Classic semi-finals on Friday to become the second-oldest player to reach an ATP Tour final since 1990.

Monfils, 38, saved all five of the breakpoints he faced and sent down seven aces to defeat the 19-year-old American in one hour and 48 minutes.

It was Monfils' second win over Basavareddy in as many weeks after he took three sets to win their round of 32 meeting in Brisbane.

"I am very happy. This kid has a bright future, he is playing really well," Monfils said.

"I played quite well today. Moved great, defended well. He pushed me to the limit. I knew it would be tough and it was tough. I trust my fitness and am pleased to have won in straight sets."

Monfils faces Belgian Zizou Bergs in the final on Saturday, where the Frenchman will be looking to win the 13th tour-level title of his career.

He will then meet compatriot Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday.

In the Adelaide International, world number seven Jessica Pegula beat Kazakh Yulia Putintseva 7-6(4) 6-3 in a close-fought semi-final encounter.

In the final, the American will face fellow former U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys, who was on the verge of a comeback win before her Russian opponent Liudmila Samsonova retired with an abdominal injury.

"We're playing some good tennis. The way I would like it is for us to meet in the finals every time," Pegula said.

Fellow American Sebastian Korda reached the final in the men's tournament, beating Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3 7-6(4) later in the day.

Korda faces Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime, who beat Tommy Paul 7-6(3) 3-6 6-4 in the other semi-final, on Saturday in a clash of two former Australian Open quarter-finalists.

The Australian Open begins on Jan. 12.