Veteran prop Kodela returns for Pumas

BUENOS AIRES – - Veteran tighthead prop Francisco Gomez Kodela has won a recall to the Argentina squad at the age of 40 after being named in a 32-man touring party for tests this month against Italy, Ireland and France.

Coach Felipe Contepomi finalised his squad after a training camp in Paris over the past week, bringing back the Stade Francais forward for the first time since last year’s World Cup.

Pablo Matera is omitted from the squad, with the former captain serving suspension after his red card against South Africa in their previous outing in September. Fellow first-choice flanker Marcos Kremer is still out injured with ligament damage in his left knee while second-row forward Tomas Lavanini is sidelined with a sprained ankle.

Centre Santiago Chocobares is out for the rest of the year after picking up an injury in the last match of the Rugby Championship against South Africa while flyhalf Santiago Carreras misses out because of a calf injury.

Full-back Benjamin Elizalde, who joined Bristol Bears after a standout tournament at the Under-20s World Championship, is one of five uncapped players in the squad.

The Pumas face Italy on Saturday in Udine, then Ireland in Dublin on Nov. 15 and France in Paris on Nov. 22.

Squad: Forwards: Matias Alemmano (Gloucester), Bautista Bernasconi (Benetton), Ignacio Calles (Pau), Pedro Delgado (Dogos), Efrain Elias (Stade Toulousain), Thomas Gallo (Benetton), Francisco Gomez Kodela (Stade Francais), Juan Martín Gonzalez (Saracens), Santiago Grondona (Bristol Bears), Franco Molina (Dogos), Julian Montoya (Leicester Tigers), Joaquin Oviedo (Perpignan), Juan-Bautista Pedemonte (Vannes), Guido Petti (Bordeaux Begles), Pedro Rubiolo (Newcastle Falcons), Ignacio Ruiz (Perpignan), Joel Sclavi (La Rochelle)Backs: Tomas Albornoz, Lautaro Bazan Velez (both Benetton), Gonzalo Bertranou (unattached), Lucio Cinti (Saracens), Santiago Cordero (Connacht), Bautista Delguy (Clermont), Benjamin Elizalde (Bristol Bears), Gonzalo Garcia (Zebre), Rodrigo Isgro (Harlequins), Juan Cruz Mallia (Toulouse), Matias Moroni (unattached), Matias Orlando (Miami Sharks), Santiago Pernas, Justo Piccardo (both Pampas), Geronimo Prisciantelli (Zebre).