Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Veterans Rapinoe, Morgan named in US World Cup squad
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Veterans Rapinoe, Morgan named in US World Cup squad

Veterans Rapinoe, Morgan named in US World Cup squad
FILE PHOTO: Jun 10, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; OL Reign forward Megan Rapinoe (15) is seen before the game against the Kansas City Current at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael Thomas Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
Veterans Rapinoe, Morgan named in US World Cup squad
FILE PHOTO: Jun 4, 2023; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; San Diego Wave FC forward Alex Morgan (13) controls the ball as New Jersey/New York Gotham FC midfielder Allie Long (6) defends during the second half at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
21 Jun 2023 11:52PM (Updated: 22 Jun 2023 12:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK : Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan will play in their fourth Women's World Cup alongside a number of new faces as United States head coach Vlatko Andonovski unveiled his squad on Wednesday ahead of their bid to win the title for the third time in a row.

Nearly two decades sit between the oldest and youngest players, with 18-year-old forward Alyssa Thompson joining 37-year-old Rapinoe at the tournament starting on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Key defender Naomi Girma, 23, earned a spot after bursting on to the scene last year and uncapped 25-year-old midfielder Savannah DeMelo was a surprise inclusion.

Up front, Andonovski has put his faith in 22-year-old National Women's Soccer League MVP Sophia Smith and 21-year-old Trinity Rodman along with the 33-year-old Morgan.

Five players, Rapinoe, Morgan, midfielder Julie Ertz, defender Kelley O’Hara and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher were part of the victorious U.S. World Cup squads in 2015 and 2019.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley O'Hara (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign)

Midfielders: Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville FC), Julie Ertz (Angel City FC), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyonnais, FRA), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

Forwards: Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.