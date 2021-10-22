Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Vettel to take grid penalty in Austin after engine change
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Vettel to take grid penalty in Austin after engine change

Vettel to take grid penalty in Austin after engine change

Formula One F1 - United States Grand Prix - Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, U.S. - October 21, 2021 Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel during the press conference FIA/Handout via REUTERS

22 Oct 2021 06:34AM (Updated: 22 Oct 2021 06:33AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel will take a grid penalty at the U.S. Grand Prix after exceeding his engine allocation for the season.

The four-times Formula One world champion, a winner at Austin's Circuit of the Americas with Red Bull in 2013, has been struggling to score points recently with only one top-10 result in the last nine races.

"I think we are heading into, let’s say, a difficult weekend," the German told reporters. "We are changing the engine and therefore we will have a penalty.

"We will see what we can do from where we start, and nevertheless, looking forward I think we can be strong here. How strong? We will see."

Drivers are allowed three engines to last the season and any more than that triggers a grid drop. How many places depends on how many components of the power unit are changed.

Aston Martin use the same engines as champions Mercedes, whose seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton took a 10-place grid drop for the same reason at the previous race in Turkey.

The Circuit of the Americas offers at least plenty of overtaking opportunities.

"I think it's a good place to do it (take the penalty) and hopefully we'll have an entertaining Sunday afternoon and get back in the mix," said Vettel.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us