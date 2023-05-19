Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

VfL Wolfsburg Women claim ninth consecutive cup title
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

VfL Wolfsburg Women claim ninth consecutive cup title

VfL Wolfsburg Women claim ninth consecutive cup title
Soccer Football - DFB Women Cup - Final - VFL Wolfsburg v SC Freiburg - RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany - May 18, 2023 VFL Wolfsburg players celebrate with the trophy after winning the DFB Women Cup REUTERS/Benjamin Westhoff
VfL Wolfsburg Women claim ninth consecutive cup title
Soccer Football - DFB Women Cup - Final - VFL Wolfsburg v SC Freiburg - RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany - May 18, 2023 VFL Wolfsburg's Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir and Dominique Janssen celebrate with the trophy after winning the DFB Women Cup REUTERS/Benjamin Westhoff
VfL Wolfsburg Women claim ninth consecutive cup title
Soccer Football - DFB Women Cup - Final - VFL Wolfsburg v SC Freiburg - RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany - May 18, 2023 VFL Wolfsburg celebrate with the trophy after winning the DFB Women Cup REUTERS/Benjamin Westhoff
VfL Wolfsburg Women claim ninth consecutive cup title
Soccer Football - DFB Women Cup - Final - VFL Wolfsburg v SC Freiburg - RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany - May 18, 2023 SC Freiburg's Greta Stegemann looks dejected as VFL Wolfsburg players celebrate after winning the DFB Women Cup REUTERS/Benjamin Westhoff
VfL Wolfsburg Women claim ninth consecutive cup title
Soccer Football - DFB Women Cup - Final - VFL Wolfsburg v SC Freiburg - RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany - May 18, 2023 SC Freiburg's Hasret Kayikci applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Benjamin Westhoff
19 May 2023 02:45AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

COLOGNE : VfL Wolfsburg Women secured their ninth consecutive Women's German Cup title by defeating SC Freiburg 4-1 in Cologne on Thursday.

After an evenly contested first half ending 1-1, Wolfsburg displayed their supremacy with a flurry of three goals in the second half, securing a resounding victory.

Wolfsburg have now won 10 German Cup titles overall, surpassing FFC Frankfurt, who held nine Cup victories before they started to play as Eintracht Frankfurt.

Some 44,808 enthusiastic fans flooded Cologne's RheinEnergie Stadium, surpassing the previous attendance record of 26,682 set 13 years ago.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.