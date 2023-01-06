Vialli set an example to follow, says Allegri

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri paid tribute to former Italy striker Gianluca Vialli, who died from cancer at the age of 58, saying on Friday he set "an example to follow".

Vialli, who earned 59 caps for Italy and enjoyed a stellar club career with Sampdoria, Juventus and Chelsea, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017.

He worked with Roberto Mancini's Italy squad as a delegation chief for three years and played a key role in their success at Euro 2020.

Ahead of their game against Udinese on Saturday, Allegri also paid tribute to former Juventus defender Ernesto Castano, who died aged 83 on Thursday.

"Before starting the press conference, it is only right to remember Ernesto Castano and Gianluca Vialli. Two players but first of all two men," Allegri told reporters.

"They gave so much to Juventus and the Italian national team. I kindly ask you to take a minute of recollection in memory of these two men.

"(Vialli was) An example to follow, we will all miss him... The memory is what he leaves for the young people. The expression of how he interpreted the matches, with technique, with heart and with passion."

Juventus, third in Serie A on 34 points after 16 games, host eighth-placed Udinese and Allegri described their opponents as a "very physical team".

He added that defender Gleison Bremer was a bit fatigued, but Daniele Rugani was available while winger Angel Di Maria has recovered from injury after winning the World Cup with Argentina.

Federico Chiesa, who recently returned from a lengthy layoff due to a knee injury, is still working on match fitness after coming off the bench against Cremonese on Wednesday.

"Chiesa needed a fast-paced match like Cremonese in order to grow in terms of his condition. I don't know if he will start from the first minute because he still has to make up playing time," Allegri said.