MMA fighter Victoria Lee dies at 18

SINGAPORE: Mixed martial arts fighter Victoria Lee has died, her sister Angela Lee said on Sunday (Jan 8).

The ONE Championship atomweight was 18.

"On December 26, 2022 our family experienced something no family should ever have to go through," said Angela Lee in a post on Instagram.

"It is incredibly difficult to say this ... Our Victoria passed away.

"She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then. We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same."

Victoria Lee's death in Hawaii was publicly announced by the Valley of the Temples Memorial Park in Kaneohe on Friday. Her cause of death has not been made public.

According to the South China Morning Post, she was slated to compete in her fourth professional MMA fight, against India's Zeba Bano, at ONE on Prime Video 6 on Jan 14 in Bangkok.