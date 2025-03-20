Victorious India team gets $6.7 million bonus for Champions Trophy win

NEW DELHI : The Indian cricket board (BCCI) handed its team, which claimed the Champions Trophy title earlier this month, a $6.72 million cash bonus on Thursday, an amount three times the winner's purse for the 50-overs tournament.

Rohit Sharma and his men beat New Zealand by four wickets in the March 9 final in Dubai to win their second successive global title, following their Twenty20 World Cup triumph last year. The team took home $2.24 million for the Champions Trophy win.

The BCCI, the world's richest cricket board, announced an additional 580 million rupees for the players, support staff and members of the selection committee for their latest success in an International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament.

"Winning back-to-back ICC titles is special and this reward recognises Team India's dedication and excellence on the global stage," BCCI president Roger Binny said in a statement.

"The cash award is a recognition of the hard work that everyone puts in behind the scenes."

Board secretary Devajit Saikia said the players deserved the bonus for India's recent domination of limited-overs cricket.

"This victory has justified India's top ranking in white-ball cricket, and we are sure the team will continue to excel in the years to come," Saikia said.

($1 = 86.2930 Indian rupees)