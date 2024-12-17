Victory coach Kisnorbo quits to pursue overseas opportunity

Patrick Kisnorbo has resigned as Melbourne Victory manager seven games into the new season to pursue an overseas opportunity, the A-League club said on Tuesday.

The former Leicester City and Leeds United defender leaves with Victory third in the standings, three points adrift of leaders Auckland FC.

"We are disappointed to see Patrick depart the club so early in his expected journey with us," Victory chairman John Dovaston said in a club statement, without revealing Kisnorbo's next move.

"However, Patrick has advised us that this is an opportunity he wanted to take for his own development as a coach."

Kisnorbo signed a three-year contract with Victory in June when he replaced Tony Popovic but his appointment received a lukewarm response due to his close association with rivals Melbourne City.

During a two-season spell as manager, Kisnorbo led City to back-to-back A-League Premierships in 2021 and 2022 before moving to France to take over at Troyes.

Troyes, like Melbourne City, are a member of the multi-club City Football Group operated by Manchester City's Abu Dhabi-based owners.

The 43-year-old, who has yet to reveal his next destination, will be replaced by his assistant Arthur Diles, with Victory due to take on City in the Melbourne derby on Saturday.