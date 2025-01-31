Victory over rivals Man City crucial for Arsenal's title run, Arteta says

Victory over Manchester City on Sunday will be a boost for Arsenal's Premier League title hopes, manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday.

Arsenal lost the title to City last season by two points. The holders currently sit fourth in the league standings with 41 points and second-placed Arsenal, with 47 points, are six points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Arteta’s side squandered a two-goal lead and were reduced to ten men in the reverse fixture in September, which ended in a 2-2 draw after a 98th-minute goal by City defender John Stones.

"(Winning against them) would be a big boost for us (in the title race)," Arteta told reporters.

"Winning big matches is always something special. Every time we play a big match against our rivals, it brings something extra."

Asked about how their rivalry with Manchester City has developed in recent seasons, Arteta said, "(It is) Normal, two teams trying to win."

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 13 league games. City, however, endured a dismal run leading up to Christmas but have regained form by recording four wins and a draw in their last five league matches.

Arteta confirmed goalkeeper David Raya is a doubt for Sunday's clash after the 29-year-old Spaniard missed their Champions League match at Girona on Wednesday due to fitness issues.

"David, we are still uncertain. We have another session tomorrow. We have 48 hours so we will have to see." Arteta said, adding that defender Ben White remains sidelined with a knee injury and has not trained with the team yet.

Arteta also said that Arsenal are actively trying to sign a striker in the January transfer window. "We have the ambition and purpose to try to help the team, support the squad to be better and to finish the season strongly. We're actively trying to do that."