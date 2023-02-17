Will VAR technology raise Singapore’s football game?

The penalty area, for instance, is where video assistant referees pay most of their attention, and where match-defining moments happen.



However, they can only intervene if either of two conditions are met: The referee makes a clear and obvious error; or if a missed incident has serious implications, like a potential sending off or a foul that denies a goal scoring opportunity.



The VAR system is operated centrally by a three-man team at the FAS headquarters in Jalan Besar.



“The VAR will have access to all the camera angles in the stadium and he can get these angles to check for any kind of situation, in live speed, in slow motion,” said Singaporean referee Muhammad Taqi Aljaafari, who was an assistant video assistant referee at last year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



“It is very transparent, in a sense that he will have direct communication with the referee on the pitch. There is no intermediary.”

ADDING EXCITEMENT TO MATCHES

VAR training in Singapore started about a year ago, with professional and amateur football clubs helping FAS to test the system.



The VAR system does not come as an extra cost for the clubs, with FIFA picking up the bulk of the tab and FAS fully operating the system.



Meanwhile, players and coaches said they have plenty to gain from the use of the technology. Some believe it may even add some drama to the game.



“There is a lot of suspense, especially when the referee goes to check the screen,” said Lion City Sailors Football Club captain Hariss Harun.



“It adds to the excitement. Whether it is a goal or not a goal? There are a lot of question marks. In a way, it can add some excitement to the matches.”



Lion City Sailors head coach Risto Vidaković added: “It's a good thing, because there are many situations that you cannot control. (The referee) cannot see everything on the pitch. There are many situations like offsides, penalties and goals.”



FIFA will continue to support the league on the VAR system for the next three seasons.



The new SPL season kicks off on Sunday, with champions Albirex Niigata facing Hougang United in the Community Shield.