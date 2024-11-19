Logo
Vieira to replace Gilardino as manager of Genoa, say Italian media reports
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Crystal Palace - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - March 4, 2023 Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira reacts REUTERS/Molly Darlington EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Genoa - San Siro, Milan, Italy - May 5, 2024 Genoa coach Alberto Gilardino REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo/File Photo
19 Nov 2024 08:35PM
Genoa have parted ways with coach Alberto Gilardino, appointing former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira as his replacement, Sky Sport Italia reported on Tuesday.

Gilardino, appointed Genoa coach in July 2022, led the team to direct promotion to Serie A in 2023 but departs following a lacklustre start to the current season.

Genoa have 10 points from the first 12 games of the campaign and are hovering above the relegation zone in 17th place in the standings.

Vieira parted ways with French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg in July, having previously managed Premier League club Crystal Palace and will now take charge of Italy's oldest active football team, established in 1893.

The Frenchman began his managerial career with Manchester City's under-23 team from 2013-2015, before he took over at MLS side New York City. He then spent two-and-a-half years at Ligue 1 side Nice before moving to Palace.

Vieira will also reunite with new signing Mario Balotelli, having coached the Italian striker for 10 matches when they were both at Nice in the 2018-19 season.

Source: Reuters

