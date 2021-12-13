Vietnam beat Malaysia 3-0 at Suzuki Cup

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's hope of booking an early semi-final ticket suffered a setback when they were beaten 3-0 by Vietnam in their Group B match of the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup championship at Singapore's Bishan Stadium on Sunday (Dec 12) night.

Malaysia were punished for failing to adapt quickly to the high-intensity match as Vietnam scored twice in a space of four minutes in the first half before sealing the game with their third goal in the dying minutes of the match.

The result also broke Harimau Malaya's unbeaten record in the group, following Malaysia's wins over Cambodia and Laos in their first two matches.

The defeat in the hands of the defending champions pushed Malaysia to third place in the group behind leaders Indonesia and Vietnam, denting the chances of Malaysia's coach Tan Cheng Hoe's squad to qualify for the semi-finals.

It is also Malaysia's sixth defeat in their last seven clashes with Vietnam and the fifth for Tan against the Golden Dragon since taking charge of the national team in 2017.

“It’s always a difficult game against Malaysia so I’m delighted to win," said Vietnam's coach Park Hang-seo, who guided the team to the 2018 title.

“I believe in my players and I’m satisfied with the win but as to whether or not this makes us the favourites now is not something that I can answer. How people view our team is something that we’ll leave to other people.”