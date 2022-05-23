Vietnam SEA Games closes with a showcase of music and culture

HANOI: Cocooned in an indoor arena away the persistent rain, the closing ceremony of the 31st SEA Games drew the regional meet to a close with a vibrant show of music and culture in Hanoi on Monday (May 23).

At the My Dinh Indoor Games Gymnasium, the Games’ closing ceremony began by with an exuberant performance highlighting the transformation of the Vietnamese capital over the years in an item entitled My Hanoi, Your Love.

In front of various dignitaries including Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, the flags of each of the various participating nations were proudly carried out, with their medal count announced to warm applause.

This was followed by a marching parade celebrating the contributions of all involved in the Games including referees and volunteers.

Awards were also handed out to the four best athletes of the Games, with Singapore swimmer Quah Jing Wen named among them. Quah clinched a total of six golds and one bronze, setting one Games record in the process.

The Games were then officially declared closed.

The SEA Games flame was then extinguished and the SEA Games federation flag was handed over to Cambodia, which will host the next edition of the Games in 2023.

The closing ceremony then wrapped up with an extravaganza of song and dance items celebrating Vietnam.