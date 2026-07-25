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Defending champions Vietnam make winning start to ASEAN Championship
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Defending champions Vietnam make winning start to ASEAN Championship

Defending champions Vietnam make winning start to ASEAN Championship

Screengrab of the Vietnam-Timor Leste match in the ASEAN Championship on Friday (Jul 24).

25 Jul 2026 10:33AM
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Vietnam kicked off the defence of their ASEAN Championship title with a 7-0 win over Timor-Leste in Chonburi on Friday (Jul 24), with Nguyen Dinh Bac scoring a hat-trick for Kim Sang-sik's side.

Brazil-born forward Do Hoang Hen gave Vietnam a seventh-minute lead before Dinh Bac doubled his side's advantage in the 31st minute with a curling strike into the bottom corner of Dylan Niski's goal. 

Hoang Hen and Dinh Bac scored and Nguyen Xuan Son was on target in stoppage time to give Vietnam a five-goal lead at the interval.

Dinh Bac completed his hat-trick in the 65th minute when he steered home Bui Hoang Viet Anh's cutback and an own goal by Liam Farrugia completed the rout.

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Singapore needed a spectacular last-gasp strike by Ilhan Fandi to register a 2-1 win over Cambodia in Phnom Penh after Shawal Anuar's 22nd-minute opener for the visitors had been cancelled out by Ouk Sovann in the 55th minute.

Ilhan claimed the points for Singapore 11 minutes into stoppage time when he flicked Song Ui-young's pass into the air to set himself up for an acrobatic finish that gave Cambodian goalkeeper Hul Kimhuy no chance. 

 

 

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Source: Reuters/ss

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