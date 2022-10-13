Vietnam's F1 track abandoned as hopes fade for debut Grand Prix

HANOI: Fenced off to the public and dotted with plastic waste, Hanoi's motor race circuit lies largely abandoned while hopes fade that Vietnam's capital will ever host a Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The city was set to make its F1 debut in 2020 but the inaugural Vietnamese Grand Prix was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Hanoi has not appeared on the race calendar since.

Now, the spectator stands have been removed and most of the circuit sits empty - save a few hobby cyclists who sneak in, lured by the open space in the traffic-clogged city.

They race past yellowing grass, weeds and trash blown in by the wind, but the track itself appears like new, with "Vietnam" still clearly visible where it was painted on the tarmac.

Outside the surrounding metal fence, Hanoi's ubiquitous motorbikes have already reclaimed the roads once earmarked to form part of the 5.6km track.