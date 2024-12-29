Logo
Sport

Viktor Hovland shares picture of apparent broken toe
Sport

Viktor Hovland shares picture of apparent broken toe

Viktor Hovland shares picture of apparent broken toe

FILE PHOTO: Paris 2024 Olympics - Golf - Men's Round 4 - Le Golf National, Guyancourt, France - August 04, 2024. Viktor Hovland of Norway in action. REUTERS/Lisa Leutner/File Photo

29 Dec 2024 12:38PM
Norwegian Viktor Hovland seemingly has a broken toe after sharing a picture of a foot X-ray on his Instagram on Friday.

"Bed frame 1-0 me," Hovland wrote as the caption.

Despite having sustained the apparent injury, Hovland is still listed in the field for The Sentry, the first event of the 2025 PGA Tour season. That tournament will start on Thursday and run through Jan. 5.

Hovland, 27, didn't have any wins during the 2024 campaign, but he did have a pair of top-10 finishes. His last victory on tour came at the 2023 Tour Championship.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

