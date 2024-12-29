Viktor Hovland shares picture of apparent broken toe

Norwegian Viktor Hovland seemingly has a broken toe after sharing a picture of a foot X-ray on his Instagram on Friday.

"Bed frame 1-0 me," Hovland wrote as the caption.

Despite having sustained the apparent injury, Hovland is still listed in the field for The Sentry, the first event of the 2025 PGA Tour season. That tournament will start on Thursday and run through Jan. 5.

Hovland, 27, didn't have any wins during the 2024 campaign, but he did have a pair of top-10 finishes. His last victory on tour came at the 2023 Tour Championship.

-Field Level Media