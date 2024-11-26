Viktoria's Janssen to be first mic'd up coach in German football

BERLIN : Viktoria Cologne coach Olaf Janssen will become the first German professional to be wearing a microphone during a competitive match, Deutsche Telekom said on Tuesday.

He will do so in their third division encounter against VfL Osnabrueck on Dec. 8, a match to be broadcast by Telekom-owned pay service Magenta Sport.

While microphones on coaches or players is common in other sports like ice hockey, basketball or American football and more widespread in North America, it is new to German soccer fans.

"Olaf Janssen will be the first coach in pro football to be mic'd up on Dec. 8... His coaching orders, discussions and talk will be heard with a time delay," Deutsche Telekom said.